ANIMAL INTIMATE SCENE DELETED BY CBFC IN RANBIR KAPOOR AND RASHMIKA MANDANNA STARRER

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, is all set to hit the silver screens on December 1. The filmmakers have earlier divulged that the movie received an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and now they shared that several changes were made to the film before the certification, based on the CBFC's suggestions. One of these changes involved the removal of an "intimate scene" between two characters.

According to reports, a few words in the film like 'Black' and 'Costume' have been altered. Although the certificate does not explain how the word 'black' has been modified, it mentions that 'costume' was replaced with 'Vastra'. Furthermore, certain dialogues such as "Kabhi nahi" and "Kya bol rahe ho aap" were also altered. The subtitles of the movie were also changed as per the dialogues. The word "Natak" was muted and one of the subtitles was changed to "You change pads four times a month". It is unclear what the original subtitle was.

Intimate shots featuring the characters Vijay and Zoya were deleted from a particular sequence. The identity and significance of these characters in the film have not yet been revealed. The final cut of the film runs for a duration of approximately 203 minutes, equivalent to three hours and 21 minutes. In the United Kingdom, Ranbir's upcoming film received a rating of 18+ and was described as "strong bloody violence". The film scored high in terms of violence, sexual violence, sexual threat, language, and injury detail.

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, renowned for directing Arjun Reddy, also features actor Anil Kapoor, and actor Bobby Deol, in major roles. Anil portrays Ranbir's father in the film, while Rashmika is paired opposite Ranbir. Bobby plays the role of the primary antagonist. The film is scheduled for release on December 1 in five languages including Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.