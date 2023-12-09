Hyderabad: The crime film Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, shows no sign of slowing down at the box office even after a week of release. The film has amassed a whopping Rs 600.67 crore worldwide as per T-Series, securing its place as the fourth-highest-grossing Hindi movie of the year, trailing behind Gadar 2, Pathaan, and Jawan. Remarkably, Animal has now surpassed Sanju to become Ranbir's biggest blockbuster.

The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer pulled in an impressive Rs 23.34 crore in India on its eighth day in theaters, pushing its overall collection to Rs 362.11 crore, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. Animal had an excellent opening week, gathering Rs 63.80 crore on its first day, followed by Rs 66.27 crore on day 2, Rs 71.46 crore on its third day, Rs 43.96 crore on Monday, Rs 37.47 crore on Tuesday, Rs 30.39 crore, and Rs 24.23 crore on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

With the third-highest opening week in the history of Hindi cinema and the largest opening week for a non-holiday release, Animal is now the highest-grossing A-rated Indian film to date. In comparison, the Hindi version of Jawan grossed Rs 327.88 crore during its opening week, while Pathaan accumulated Rs 318.50 crore and Gadar 2 amassed Rs 284.63 crore in the same time frame. These numbers reflect the net box office collections for the Hindi version across India.

Regardless of facing criticism for its depiction of toxic masculinity, Animal is expected to dominate the ticket counters until Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki hits theaters on December 21. Along with Ranbir Kapoor, the film also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles.