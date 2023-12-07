Hyderabad: The recently released film Animal, starring Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, has caused a controversy that has now reached Rajya Sabha. A Congress MP from Chhattisgarh Ranjeet Ranjan, on Thursday, expressed concerns about the film's apparent misogynistic undertones and the violence portrayed, describing it as 'shameful'.

Animal, released on December 1, received mixed reviews from viewers, while critics heavily censured the film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Despite the filmmaker remaining unaffected by the negative feedback, the movie became a widely discussed topic in the Rajya Sabha. Ranjeet Ranjan emphasized the influence of cinema on society, particularly among the youth. She pointed out that certain films like Kabir Singh, Pushpa, and Animal have raised eyebrows due to their portrayal of violence and misogyny.

The Congress MP further revealed that her daughter and other children were so disturbed by the content that they left the theatre at half-time in tears. She strongly condemned the film's endorsement of violence and misogyny, deeming it 'shameful'.

The problematic aspects of Animal were not limited to violence and misogyny, they also extended to a song titled Arjan Vailly. Ranjeet highlighted the historical significance of Arjan Vailly, who was a notable figure in Sikh history. Arjan Vailly, the son of Sikh military commander Hari Singh Nalwa from the 19th century, is renowned for his bravery and valour. She deemed it offensive to Sikhs that the film used a song about Arjan Vailly to portray gang warfare.

In addition to addressing the content of the film, the Congress MP questioned the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) for approving Animal's release and the criteria they use to grant clearance to such films. She further criticized movies like Animal, labelling them as a 'disease' in society.