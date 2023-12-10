Hyderabad: The film has been doing extremely well at the box office. Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna, is inching closer to the Rs 400 crore Hindi nett mark at the Indian box office.

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, premiered in theatres on December 1. As per Industry tracker Sacnilk, the film will enter the Rs 400 crore club in India by Saturday. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, is breaking box office records even in its second week.

Animal's Box Office Collection on Day 9 (Early Estimates)

According to Sacnilk.com, Animal earned Rs 337.58 crore in week one [Hindi: 300.81 crore; Telugu: 33.45 crore; Tamil: 2.73 crore; Kannada: 52 lakh; Malayalam: 7 lakh]. And, on day eight, the film earned Rs 22.95 crore [Hindi: 21.56 crore; Telugu: 1.22 crore; Tamil: 15 lakh; Kannada: 1 lakh; Malayalam: 1 lakh]. Animal is expected to earn Rs 37 crore nett in India on its ninth day for all languages, taking its total collections to Rs 398.53 crore as per early estimates released by Sacnilk.

Animal Box Office Collection Day 10 (Estimated Advance Sales):

Animal will positively enter the Rs 400 crore club by its second Saturday and then make strides towards the Rs 500 crore mark. Only three Bollywood films have surpassed the Rs 500 crore mark: Pathaan, Gadar 2 and Jawan. Advance tickets for the tenth day of the film in theatres indicate a gross of Rs 13.04 crore (till the time of publishing). The film has already sold 4,91,145 tickets for its second Sunday.

Animal Worldwide Collection

Given its current momentum, a worldwide gross of Rs 1000 crore, which has only be attained by two films in 2023—Pathan and Jawan—is undoubtedly in the works. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer has already made over Rs 600.67 crore at the global box office despite being awarded an A certificate by the CBFC. According to T-Series, the movie has made an incredible Rs 600.67 crore worldwide, making it the fourth-highest grossing Hindi film of the year, behind Jawan, Pathaan, and Gadar 2. Amazingly, Animal is now Ranbir's biggest blockbuster, surpassing even Sanju.

Though the film is raking in record-breaking numbers, some have called out the film for being sexist and graphically violent. The movie, however, has been doing incredibly well at the box office despite its box office clash with Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. It tells the tale of a father-son bond between actors Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor (Balbir Singh).

Ranbir's character, Ranvijay Singh, is seen as threatening anyone who stands in the way of his love for his father because he is so protective and obsessive about it. The three hours and twenty-one minute film was released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi on December 1.