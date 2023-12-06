ANIMAL BOX OFFICE DAY 5 RANBIR KAPOOR STARRER DOMINATES BOX OFFICE INCHES CLOSER TO RS 300 CR MARK IN INDIA

Hyderabad: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, which stars Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor, is expected to earn approximately Rs 300 crores net in its first week of release in Hindi. In just five days, Ranbir Kapoor's movie is almost on track to earn Rs 300 crore in India. Animal is currently experiencing a historic run, and it doesn't look like it will stop until the Christmas releases of Dunki and Salaar, which come out on December 21 and 22, respectively.

Animal Box Office Collection Day 5:

On Tuesday, the fifth day after its release, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga movie brought in Rs 38.25 crore in India, according to Industry tracker Sacnilk's report. On Tuesday, Animal's Hindi version had a 42.51 percent overall occupancy rate. As of now, the film has minted a total revenue of Rs 283.74 crore. These figures are unprecedented, and the trend suggests that, following Pathaan, Gadar 2, and Jawan, Bollywood will witness its fourth Rs 500 crore nett Hindi grosser.

Sumit Kadel, a film trade analyst, tweeted, "#Animal Tuesday Biz is almost Monday. Just a small amount dropped. Day 5 is expected to reach Rs 37–38 cr in total. This #RanbirKapoor trend is taking the internet by storm. (sic)"

Animal Box Office Collection Day 6 (early estimates):

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with its Tuesday collections is expected to mint around in the same range. As per preliminary estimates by Sacnilk, the film will be raking in between Rs 33.5 to Rs 34.5 crores. It is smooth sailing for the film as it is handling these collections for a long time with an A certification.

Animal worldwide collection:

The world can see the results of Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's perseverance as their movie continues to dominate worldwide box office. In just five to six days, Ranbir Kapoor's movie is expected to reach the Rs 500 crore milestone globally. Based on the most recent data, the movie has made Rs 425 crore worldwide at the box office. 'Animal conquers Monday!' declared the official Animal account, updating the global box office figures to Rs 425 crore. "#Animal becomes the 5th 2023 Indian movie to join the $7 Million+ club in North America!" tweeted film trade analyst Ramesh Bala. The remaining four are Jawan, RRKPK, Pathaan, and Jailer.

The film is making the most of its potential due to minimal competition at the box office with just Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur. However, SRK's Dunki and Prabahs' Salaar, releasing in late December, will halt the film's box office receipts. The goal of this Ranbir Kapoor-directed revenge story is to make at least close to Rs 540 crores in revenue in order to challenge Jawan for the record for highest grossing Hindi film. Animal will need to continue holding in order to reach these numbers.