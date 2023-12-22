ANIMAL BOX OFFICE COLLECTION RANBIR KAPOOR STARRER HITS OVER RS 862 CR IN 3 WEEKS DESPITE INCOMING SALAAR DUNKI RELEASES

Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor's latest release Animal has completed a successful three-week run in theaters, making quite an impact at the box office. According to the film's makers, Animal grossed an impressive Rs 862.21 crore in overseas markets. The movie had a head-to-head release alongside Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur, emerging as the victor in their box office clash. However, Animal now faces stiff competition with the recent releases of Prabhas' Salaar and Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.

T-Series, the production banner behind Animal, took to social media to share an update on the film's global earnings. They dropped a poster featuring Ranbir and captioned it with, "#Animal stands as an unrivaled cinematic triumph 🪓🔥," highlighting the movie's exceptional achievement of reaching Rs 862.21 crore in worldwide gross within three weeks.

In India, industry tracker Sacnilk reports that the film has collected Rs 531.87 crore nett, including early estimates for Friday's collections. As of Friday, December 22, 2023, Animal maintained an overall 23.11% Hindi Occupancy. However, the reduced screen count due to the releases of Salaar and Dunki is expected to challenge the momentum of Animal at the box office in the coming days.

Animal garnered mixed reviews and reactions from audiences upon its release. The film, revolving around a strained father-son relationship, drew criticism for its misogynistic and violent themes. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, though, defended these controversial scenes despite severe trolling and criticism.