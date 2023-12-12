Hyderabad: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's latest directorial venture Animal maintained a strong presence at the box office. The film headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, however, experienced a dip in its box office figures on its 11th day of release. Despite decline in numbers, the film has managed to keep its performance in the double digits, underlining its popularity among audiences.

On the second Monday since its release, Animal recorded a box office collection of Rs 13 crore, indicating a 65.28% decline from the previous day's earnings of Rs 36 crore. This brings the film's cumulative domestic collection to an impressive Rs 443.27 crore, with the Hindi version contributing Rs 400.37 crore, Telugu bringing in Rs 38.8 crore, Tamil accumulating Rs 3.43 crore, and Kannada and Malayalam versions contributing Rs 0.56 crore and Rs 0.11 crore, respectively.

Despite its lengthy runtime and divisive reviews, Animal has surpassed the opening day figures of many Bollywood movies in recent years, underscoring its commercial success. The film is holding its ground against Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Jawan in the race to become the all-time top grosser of Hindi cinema, even though Jawan had earned Rs 16.25 crore on its second Monday.

Globally, Animal has achieved a remarkable collection of Rs 717.46 crore within the first 10 days of its release, showcasing its impact on the international box office as well. Notably, the Hindi version of "Animal" has now outperformed the lifetime earnings of KGF: Chapter 2, making it the seventh-biggest Hindi movie of all time on the global box office chart.