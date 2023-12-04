ANIMAL BOX OFFICE COLLECTION RANBIR KAPOOR FILM BREACHES RS 200 CRORE MARK IN 3 DAYS EARLY ESTIMATES FOR FIRST MONDAY LOOK PROMISING

Hyderabad: Animal, Ranbir Kapoor's highly anticipated film, has created quite a stir at the box office. Within three days of its release, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directorial surpassed the Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic box office. The film earned Rs 63.80 crore on its first day, Rs 66.27 crore on day two, and is expected to earn around Rs 72.50 crore on day three.

Animal Box Office Collection Day 3:

Animal earned Rs 72.50 crore on its third day in theatres, according to early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, representing an 8.5% increase in daily box office earnings over the previous day. As a result, Animal's domestic net revenue over three days substantiated to Rs 202.57 crore, well over Pathan's Rs 166.75 crore and just below Jawan's Rs 206.06 crore.

Animal Box Office Collection Day 4 (early estimates):

The movie's first Sunday domestic net receipts were higher than Pathan's (Rs 60.75 crore), but still fell short of Jawan's Rs 80.1 crore. Even so, Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, regarded as a historic hit by many, made just Rs 51.7 crore on its opening Sunday in theatres. It is unclear if Animal will score higher in the test on Monday than Pathan (Rs 26.5 crore), Jawan (Rs 32.92 crore), and Gadar 2 (Rs 38.7 crore). However, the movie has received a great response for its fourth day of advance booking. According to preliminary estimates, the movie has made Rs 11.19 crore as of the time this article was published.

Animal worldwide collection:

Despite its conflict with Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, the movie has been doing incredibly well at the box office. Ramesh Bala, a trade analyst, estimates that Animal has brought in a total of Rs 360 crore globally. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the trade analyst wrote: "For the 3-day opening weekend, #Animal grosses a whopping Rs 360 Crs at the WW Box office."

Talking about the film, the story revolves around a problematic father-son relationship, which is set against a backdrop of crime and the underworld. Leading roles are played by Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor. Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, and Prem Chopra are also a part of the ensemble cast. Sam Bahadur and Animal were released in theatres worldwide on December 1.