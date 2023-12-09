Animal box office collection day 8: Ranbir Kapoor starrer is now highest-grossing A-rated Indian movie ever, soon to enter Rs 600 cr club
Published: 30 minutes ago
Animal box office collection day 8: Ranbir Kapoor starrer is now highest-grossing A-rated Indian movie ever, soon to enter Rs 600 cr club
Published: 30 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is keeping up its momentum at the box office, showing a slight drop in ticket sales on day 8. According to early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, Animal earned approximately Rs 23.5 crore on its eighth day since release. However, the movie continues to face criticism due to its depiction of violence and misogyny.
- Animal's Box Office Collection on Day 8 (Early Estimates)
The crime drama helmed by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga remains a standout at the box office. Even after a week in theaters, the film continues to draw audiences, collecting an impressive Rs 23.34 crore on its eighth day of screening in India. This pushes its overall earnings to Rs 362.11 crore in the domestic market.
-
#Animal is SENSATIONAL… Packs an EXTRAORDINARY TOTAL in Week 1…— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 8, 2023
⭐️ Third biggest *7 days* of all time.
⭐️ Biggest *7-day* total for a film released on non-holiday.
⭐️ Biggest *7-day* total for a film that faced a clash with another film.
⭐️ Highest grossing ‘A’ certified film.… pic.twitter.com/4YcQiC2NcH
- Highest-Grossing A-Rated Indian Movie
Animal marked the third-highest opening week among Hindi films and the highest for a non-holiday release. It now holds the record as the highest-grossing A-rated Indian movie ever. With a stellar opening week, the film earned Rs 63.80 crore on its first day, followed by Rs 66.27 crore on Saturday, Rs 71.46 crore on Sunday, Rs 43.96 crore on Monday, Rs 37.47 crore on Tuesday, Rs 30.39 crore on Wednesday, and Rs 24.23 crore on Thursday.
- Animal Worldwide Collection
According to T-Series, Animal has grossed Rs 563 crore worldwide, ranking as the fourth-biggest Hindi movie of the year, trailing behind Gadar 2, Pathaan, and Jawan. By the end of this weekend, Animal is aiming to surpass the Rs 600 crore mark, potentially making it Ranbir Kapoor's highest-grossing film, overtaking Sanju.
- Comparison with Recent Blockbusters
In comparison, the Hindi version of Jawan amassed Rs 327.88 crore in its first week, while Pathaan secured Rs 318.50 crore and Gadar 2 minted Rs 284.63 crore during the same time frame. These numbers represent the net box office collections of the Hindi version across India.
Despite mixed to negative reviews, Animal is expected to dominate the box office until the release of Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, Prabhas' Salaar and Mohanlal's Neru hits the screens later this month. Alongside Ranbir Kapoor, the movie features Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna in significant roles. Criticism has been directed at the film's portrayal of toxic masculinity, a point some cast members have defended.
ALSO READ:
- 'Ranbir Kapoor was checking up on me every five minutes': Triptii Dimri on shooting intimate scenes in Animal
- Congress MP lashes out at Ranbir Kapoor movie Animal for depicting violence and misogyny, calls it 'shameful'
- Allu Arjun hails Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, calls Rashmika Mandanna 'magnetic' while he has THIS to say about 'young lady' Tripti Dimri