ANIMAL BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 7 RANBIR KAPOOR STARRER CONTINUES TO STAND OUT AS THE REIGNING CHAMPION

Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor's latest release Animal sustains a phenomenal run at the box office, surpassing critical backlash. Despite facing scrutiny for its themes of violence and misogyny, the film remains a crowd favorite. Despite releasing alongside Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur, Animal continues to stand out as the reigning champion at the box office.

Animal box office collection day 7

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Animal clocked in an impressive Rs 25.5 crore on its seventh day. This resilient performance adds to the film's domestic total, which now stands at a staggering Rs 338.85 crore. Animal's consistent performance has led to an overall occupancy rate of 30.43%, with nighttime screenings boasting a dominant 43.71% occupancy. Notably, the Delhi-NCR region hosted 1293 shows, the highest in India, with an overall occupancy rate of 38%.

The inaugural week of Animal proved to be a triumph, initiating its run with a bang by raking in Rs 63.8 crore on its opening day. The weekend surge saw a staggering leap to Rs 71.46 crore by Sunday.

Animal worldwide collection

Internationally, Animal has soared, collecting a remarkable Rs 527.6 crore within the first seven days. Surpassing previous hits like Gadar 2 and potentially eyeing to overtake Pathaan, the film helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is making a substantial impact on a global scale.

Criticism continues to pour in

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan criticized the film for its portrayal of violence and misogyny, citing its influence on societal norms. Additionally, concerns were raised over the usage of the song Arjan Vailly, citing its depiction in a gang war and its disrespectful portrayal of Sikh history. This controversy prompted questioning of the film's certification approval process.

Despite mixed reviews, the performances by Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol have garnered significant praise from audiences. The film, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Shakti Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri, centers around a father-son relationship entrenched in intense, blood-soaked drama. With no immediate competition on the horizon, Animal is poised to maintain its box office dominance until the arrival of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and Prabhas’ Salaar.