ANIMAL BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 6 RANBIR KAPOOR STARRER MINTS BIG BREACHES RS 300 CR MARK IN INDIA AND ENTERS RS 500 CR CLUB OVERSEAS

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is on the verge of scoring his biggest hit yet. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga film has already become the year's fourth-highest grosser. Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has crossed the Rs 300 crore threshold in India in just six days and it has now also crossed the Rs 500 crore mark globally.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 312.96 crore nett worldwide in its first week of release. On the sixth day, it earned Rs 30 crore, which is less than the lifetime earnings of most Bollywood films. Animal began its box office journey by earning Rs 63.8 crore on its first day. The film's highest day at the box office came on its third day, when it earned Rs 71.46 crore. The film grossed Rs 43.96 crore on its first Monday, followed by Rs 37.47 crore on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the overall occupancy of Animal was 34.88%. The film had 1290 shows in the Delhi-NCR region with an occupancy of 48.25%, and 1003 shows in Mumbai with an occupancy of 38.75%.

With this, Animal is now the fourth-highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year, following Jawan, Pathaan, and Gadar 2. Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, earned Rs 643.87 crore in India, followed by Pathaan, which earned Rs 543.05 crore. Gadar 2 by Sunny Deol grossed Rs 525.45 crore. Animal has already surpassed Tiger 3's lifetime total of Rs 284.05 crore, and it has a clear run until SRK's Dunki arrives in theatres on December 21.

Animal is on track to surpass Sanju's lifetime earnings and become Ranbir's biggest-ever hit. Rajkumar Hirani's 2018 film grossed Rs 342.53 crore when it was released. Animal falls Rs 29.57 crore short of Sanju's total. This film has proven to be an even bigger success for director Sandeep Reddy Vanga than Kabir Singh as the Shahid Kapoor-starrer grossed Rs 278.24 crore nett when it was released in India in 2019.

Despite an A rating, a nearly three-and-a-half-hour run time, and negative reviews, Animal has achieved these box office milestones. Many have criticised Animal for glorifying misogyny and boasting of extreme violence. The film is set against the backdrop of crime and the underworld and revolves around a troubled father-son relationship between Anil Kapoor's character Balbir Singh and Ranbir's Ranvijay Singh. Rashmika Mandanna co-stars with Ranbir, and Bobby Deol plays the main antagonist. The film also stars Shakti Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Prithviraj, and Siddhant Karnick.