ANIMAL BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 17 RANBIR KAPOOR STARRER JOINS RS 500 CR CLUB IN INDIA GLOBAL RECEIPTS INCH CLOSER TO RS 850 CR

Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor's actioner Animal recorded a huge spike on its third Sunday. According to a report on trade expert Sacnilk, the movie's earnings in India have surpassed the Rs 500 threshold. Moreover, the film is now inching closer to Rs 850 crore worldwide.

The film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga has made Rs 512 cr in India. Preliminary estimates by the Industry tracker indicate that the movie brought in Rs 15.00 cr net in India. With this, the movie has made Rs 512.94 crore in net revenue in India.

In terms of global earnings, Animal has amassed a total of Rs 835.9 crore. Bhadrakali Pictures reported that Animal has accomplished the amazing distinction of being the highest-grossing Hindi movie in Australia and Canada on Friday. Now, as per the latest update shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the official social media page of the film, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial has raked in Rs 835.9 crore in a total of 17 days of its release and is racing.

The movie saw a significant increase even on Sunday, making the Kapoor scion the newest member of the Rs 500-cr club. With its all-India nett on its 17th day, Animal has reportedly joined yet another exclusive club, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. It registered a sharp increase in box office receipts on Sunday, maintaining its hopes of setting additional records before the end of its run.

There's still time for the movie to make its most before Dunki and Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire come out on Friday. Even during the weekdays, it should hold steady until Thursday. Following Thursday, fewer shows will air, and as a result of these two major competitions, the popularity is also expected to decline.