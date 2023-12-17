Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor's latest release, Animal, continues its glorious run at the box office, showcasing an unstoppable momentum. The movie has solidified its position as one of the top-grossing Hindi films globally. As it strides into its 16th day, Animal inches closer to the remarkable milestone of Rs 500 crore in domestic box office collections, while its worldwide earnings have already surpassed the Rs 800 crore mark.

T-Series Films, the production banner behind Animal, provided an update on the movie's global box office performance on Sunday. Sharing the 16-day box office figures, the makers unveiled a poster proudly proclaiming "Untamed cinematic brilliance - 16-day worldwide gross Rs 817.36 crore." Alongside this announcement, T-Series' Instagram handle captioned the image with, "#Animal remains invictus at the Box Office 🪓🔥."

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on its 16th day, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, headlined by Ranbir and Rashmika Mandanna, collected a staggering Rs 13 crore. The film's cumulative earnings now stand at an impressive Rs 498.14 crore and are anticipated to cross the monumental 500 crore mark during the weekend in India.

Upon its release, Animal sparked polarised reactions due to its intense and controversial content. While critics and select celebrities panned its aggressive themes, audiences have clearly declared it a box office triumph, leading to immense commercial success. The film marks a significant milestone in Ranbir Kapoor's career, surpassing the records set by his earlier blockbuster, Sanju.