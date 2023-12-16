ANIMAL BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 15 RANBIR KAPOOR STARRER INCHES TOWARDS RS 800 CR GLOBALLY NETTED OVER RS 484 CR IN INDIA

Hyderabad: The blockbuster film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, has been making waves and is aiming to reach the milestone of Rs 500 crore at the domestic box office. On its fifteenth day of release, the film amassed a total of Rs 484.86 crore in India. Although Animal has faced criticism for its portrayal of women and glorification of toxic masculinity, it has remained strong at the box office without being affected.

As per a report by industry tracker Sacnilk, Animal made Rs 8.02 crore on day 15 in Indian cinemas, marking its lowest single-day collection so far. Nonetheless, the film has already made an impressive Rs 797.6 crore worldwide within the first two weeks and is poised to cross the Rs 800 crore mark this weekend. It is expected to become the third Bollywood film of the year, following Pathaan and Jawan, to exceed Rs 1000 crore in global box office earnings.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film is currently in its last smooth run this weekend, with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki set to release on December 21, followed by Prabhas' Salaar the very next day. Both Dunki and Salaar are highly anticipated films that will occupy screens in Hindi and South Indian language territories. Animal presently holds the position of the third highest-grossing Indian film of the year, soon to surpass Pathaan at the domestic box office. It is also Ranbir Kapoor's biggest film ever to date and the largest A-rated movie in history.

While Animal clashed with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur on December 1, it has faced immense criticism from numerous critics for its misogynistic and violent content, despite its evident success at the box office. The film, which also features Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles, revolves around the complex relationship between a father and son.