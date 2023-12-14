Hyderabad: Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's latest film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has been steadily approaching the Rs 800 crore mark worldwide after being in theatres for two weeks. Despite a decline in its earnings during the second week, Animal has managed to hold its ground at the box office. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned a net total of Rs 10 crore on its second Wednesday at the domestic box office, which is the lowest since its release on December 1.

Animal's total box office collection in India now stands at Rs 467.84 crore. As the film enters its third weekend, it faces a crucial period in breaking the lifetime records of competing movies such as Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan. Animal's second Wednesday earnings of Rs 10 crore are equivalent to the earnings of Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which was released on a Wednesday (January 25), saw a substantial collection of Rs 18 crore on its second Wednesday.

Currently, Animal, an A-rated film, holds the credit of being the highest-grossing movie in the career of Ranbir Kapoor. With a global box office collection of Rs 772.33 crore, Animal is on the verge of surpassing the records set by Pathaan and Jawan, both of which crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark worldwide. Ranbir Kapoor's previous highest-grossing film, Sanju, earned around Rs 590 crore across the globe.

However, breaking these records will be a challenge for Animal as it only has a few more days before its distribution is significantly reduced. This is because Shah Rukh Khan's third film of the year, Dunki, is set to release on Thursday. Adding to the festive season, Prabhas starrer Salaar Part 1 will also hit theatres on December 22, alongside Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.