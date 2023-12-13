Hyderabad: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's latest film Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, witnessed a minimal decline in its box office earnings on day 12 of its release. Early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk suggest that Animal collected Rs 13 crore on its second Tuesday, after accumulating Rs 13.8 crore on Monday. The crime drama made history in the Hindi film industry by amassing a massive total of Rs 87 crore during its second weekend. After being screened for 12 days, the film has managed to accumulate Rs 458.12 crore in India.

Animal's box office collections have been monumental, and indications suggest that it will surpass the Rs 500 crore mark domestically this weekend. This is the film's last opportunity to perform well before the releases of Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan, and Salaar starring Prabhas, on December 21 and 22, respectively. Following in the footsteps of Pathaan, Gadar 2, and Jawan, Animal is expected to be the fourth Hindi film of the year to exceed the Rs 500 crore mark. At present, the film's global box office collection stands at Rs 757.73 crore and is inching close to breaking Pathaan and Jawan's records.

Animal ranks as the third highest-grossing Indian film of the year thus far, trailing behind Pathaan and Jawan, both of which surpassed the Rs 1000 crore mark globally. Animal holds the credit of being the biggest A-rated film in history and represents the pinnacle of Ranbir Kapoor's career. His previous highest-grossing film was Sanju, which earned approximately Rs 590 crore worldwide.

The crime epic faced a clash at the box office with Meghna Gulzar's biopic Sam Bahadur, which has struggled in its shadow. Despite facing competition at the box office, with an A rating, and having a long runtime, Animal has performed exceptionally well, appealing to a broad audience. The film has faced criticism for its portrayal of toxic masculinity and its glorification of misogynistic behavior. Alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Animal also stars Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri. It is projected to become the third Hindi film of the year to exceed the Rs 1000 crore mark globally.