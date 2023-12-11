Animal box office collection day 10: Ranbir Kapoor starrer outperforms SRK's Pathaan and Jawan in domestic haul
Published: 3 hours ago
Hyderabad: The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed gangster drama Animal continues its impressive run at the box office. The film headlined by Ranbir Kapoor surpassed the collections of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan in India during its second weekend.
- Animal Day 10 Box Office Collection Estimates
According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, on its 10th day in theaters, Animal amassed approximately Rs 37.31 crore across all language releases in India. In comparison, SRK's Pathaan earned Rs 28.5 crore nett, while Jawan gathered Rs 36.85 crore. Notably, Animal has already surpassed Pathaan in total collections after its second weekend. Animal registered in a massive total of Rs 432.37 crore while King Khan's film had put together Rs 378.15 crore after a 10-day run in theaters.
- Animal Day 11 Advance Booking
Continuing its impressive streak, Animal has surpassed the 400-crore mark at the Indian box office. The film's momentum remains robust on the second Monday (day 11), with reported advance bookings grossing around 2.95 crores in India for today, excluding blocked seats.
- Animal Global Box Office Performance
With an estimated worldwide gross of over Rs 700 crore, Animal maintains a dominant position at the box office, having amassed approximately Rs 660 crore till Saturday. Released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on December 1, the film, led by Ranbir Kapoor, has enjoyed a successful international run.
Despite facing criticism for its portrayal of misogyny and excessive violence, Animal sustains its impressive box office pace. The film aims to outshine the records set by Pathaan (Rs 543 crore all India) and Jawan (Rs 640 crore all India) before the Christmas releases reduce screen availability. SRK's Dunki, and Mohanlal's Neru will hit the screens on December 21 while Prabhas' Salaar following on December 22.
