Hyderabad: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's latest directorial venture Animal has stormed into theaters today. Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Animal locks horns with Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur at the box office. Despite much anticipation around both the films, Animal is set to redefine the box office success for Ranbir. The gangster drama which intricately weaves a tale of emotional complexities within a father and son's tumultuous relationship, is seemingly capturing the audience's attention. While early social media reactions have painted a positive picture for the film, box office predictions hint at a promising journey at the box office for Ranbir Kapoor starrer.

With Animal, Ranbir is poised to achieve a career milestone, surpassing the opening success of his previous films. The film is on track to dethrone his earlier blockbuster, Brahmastra, as the top opener of his career. With Sandeep Reddy Vanga at the helm, expectations are soaring, and industry experts predict a staggering opening day collection of Rs 60 crore in India alone, with a global opening exceeding Rs 100 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

According to Ormax, a renowned industry tracker, the Hindi version of Animal is expected to amass Rs 48.7 crore in India. Simultaneously, the Telugu version is set to make waves with over Rs 9 crore in the Telugu-speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh highlighted the film's widespread appeal, describing it as an "Animal mania" cutting across urban and rural landscapes, multiplexes, and single screens.

The pre-release buzz for Animal has been nothing short of extraordinary, boasting one of the highest pre-sales in the history of Indian cinema. Nearly 5 lakh tickets were sold before the release day, securing its position as the fifth-highest on the all-time list, following iconic films like Baahubali 2, Jawan, Pathaan, and KGF: Chapter 2.

Ranbir Kapoor's previous highest opener, Brahmastra, earned Rs 36 crore in India on its first day, making the Rs 60 crore projection for Animal a significant leap. The film's success is further underlined by its dominance in pre-sales, reflecting the audience's eagerness to witness this cinematic extravaganza.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for his earlier blockbuster Kabir Singh, has promised a cinematic experience with Animal that transcends boundaries. Five years after the success of Kabir Singh, Vanga is back with a film that promises violence of unprecedented proportions in Indian cinema. The ensemble cast, including Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, adds further allure to Vanga's cinematic world.