Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actors Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Tillotama Shome's performances in the Indian adaptation of the spy thriller series The Night Manager shook the internet in February of this year. Created by Sandeep Modi and Shridhar Raghavan, the second part of the series has been released a day ahead of its scheduled date in view of the positive response its previews have been getting from its intended audience.

The first part of the series moved at a snail's pace despite being sprawling and promising. The fact that Part 2 is more crisper and brisker than Part 1 is a relief for the viewers. There are many twists and turns, and the persistent sense that time is running out gives the story and actions momentum. The Night Manager, however, continues to be a mediocre entrance in the packed room of thrillers that now coexist in the Indian streaming space.

Kapoor, who plays the role of the villainous arms dealer Shelly, applauded the show creator Sandeep Modi, saying that he trusts him so much that he never feels the need to check his shots. Ahead of the season's release, Kapoor spoke on the show's recent press con and said, "When Sandeep okayed a shot, I never felt the need to go and check it. I trust his creative instinct. I haven't seen 99 percent of the shots."

Modi has also helmed the successful web series Aarya and the Marathi film Chumbak. The Night Manager is based on the British series of the same name, which, in turn, drew from John Le Carre's eponymous novel. The series has Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shobhita Dhulipala, and Tillotama Shome in significant roles.