Hyderabad: Animal, an action-thriller movie, is all set for its December release. To pique fans' interest, the film's creators have begun to release promotional materials. After Ranbir Kapoor's first look poster, makers revealed the Anil Kapoor's look in the film.

Anil Kapoor's official look has now been unveiled in a brand-new poster ahead of the teaser release. On Thursday, Anil Kapoor unveiled his look from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal on his official Instagram account. The 66-year-old actor plays the character of Balbir Singh, who happens to be Ranbir Kapoor's father in the film.

In the new poster, Anil projects an intense look despite being unwell and injured. The Mr. India actor is seen sitting in a wooden sofa chair and gazing into the camera lens. He is dressed in a blue track suit that is open at the front. He has an odd appearance that is both intense and angry. His eyes appear black and swollen and he also has an IV drip on, indicating that he is ill.

Prior to this, the makers had shared the pre-teaser and Ranbir's official poster from the film. The much awaited teaser of the film is slated to be dropped on September 28 on the occasion of lead star Ranbir's birthday. The film also stars Tripti Dimri, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, in pivotal roles. The film is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for directing Kabir Singh