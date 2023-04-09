ANIL KAPOOR SHARES SHIRTLESS WORKOUT VIDEO PREPPING FOR FIGHTER SAYS ITS TIME TO BE SEXY AT 60

Hyderabad: Actor Anil Kapoor, 66, is getting ready for his upcoming action movie and took to Instagram to update fans on his preparations. Anil shared snippets of his workout session on Sunday, where he has been exercising with an oxygen supply while operating at minus 110°C. As a result of his dedication, some fans praised him and some even mentioned his wife Sunita Kapoor.

The senior actor could be seen jumping while jogging in another video and giving the thumbs up. He wore a face mask as well. Anil Kapoor shared the videos in the post with the caption, "Naughty at 40 ka time gaya (40 is over now)... It's time to get sexy at 60... #fightermodeon.

Sunita Kapoor replied with a red heart. It sparked reactions from Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani, and Bhumi Pednekar as well. Anil had previously uploaded a video of himself using an oxygen mask to run on a treadmill. He wrote, "#Fighter Mode On," in his post. A number of celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan, Jackie Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, Neetu Kapor, Bhumi Pednekar, Rohit Sharaf, Huma Qureshi, Bipasha Basu, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, were seen being extremely impressed with the actor.

Anil's upcoming film, Fighter, also stars Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. The film is helmed by Siddharth Anand. He will also appear in Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Animal. Sandeep Reddy Vanga is the film's director. The Night Manager, which also starred Aditya Roy Kapur, Shobita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl, was Anil's most recent film. It is the adaptation of the English television series, in which Tom Hiddleston played the lead role. There will be a second instalment of the Prime Video web series.