Mumbai: Actress Angira Dhar, who was recently seen in the streaming series Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo, has been crowned IMDb's 2nd Breakout Star of the year. The recognition came in the light of her work in the Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo which received a lot of positive response. The actress shared that she knew that the streaming show will prove to be the turning point in her career.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Internet Movie Database (IMDB) posted: "The star is out of the bag! 🥳 We're thrilled to present the IMDb “Breakout Star” STARmeter Award to @angira for her performance as Kajal in @disneyplushotstar’s Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo 🦩💛 IMDb "Breakout Star" STARmeter Award is presented to celebrities who’ve broken out and caught your eye, leaving a mark on not only your hearts with their incredible work on screen, but also your IMDb searches! 🎉 Psst.. it is determined by the pageviews of more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb from around the world! Don't forget to catch the Popular Celebrities Feature on the IMDb App on both iOS and Android."

Talking about the same, the actor said, "I knew Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo would be the turning point in my career. There were many moments where I felt that it would change my life for good, not just career-wise. The kind of growth you find in an actor is where I found Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo as I was playing a very intense character."

Commenting on her character, she further mentioned, "Kajal is extremely layered and complex. The work I put into my character helped me find out things about me as Angira. It did a lot to me not just career-wise but personally as well. Real Life Angira is capable of doing anything and everything she desires, including running a secret underground business." Earlier, Bhuvan Arora from Farzi became the first Breakout Star of 2023. (With agency inputs)

