ANGAD BEDI WOULD LOVE TO ROMANCE NEENA GUPTA MANIFESTS NOT A REGULAR ROMANTIC STORY WITH VETERAN

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Angad Bedi who is being praised for his performance in Lust Stories 2 expressed his desire to romance veteran actor Neena Gupta on screen. The actor recently revealed how he would love to romance her onscreen for any project. Having spent a lot of time with Neena, Angad is totally impressed by the way the veteran actor takes her roles. Angad has also expressed his desire to play a romantic role opposite her onscreen someday.

Angad said in the statement, "Neena Gupta is an amazing actor. She has this effortless way of playing her characters, which is a lesson for many actors. In Lust Stories 2, we have a different relationship, but someday I would love to romance her onscreen for any project. I am sure it won't be your regular romantic story so I am looking forward to any such project. I have watched many of her older projects and I feel she is one of the very underrated actors we have in the industry who is slowly getting her due credit."

Also read: Angad Bedi flashes million-dollar smile with Lust Stories 2 co-star Mrunal Thakur, see pic

Helmed by R Balki, the movie delves into the significance of lust and sex in nurturing successful relationships, with Angad's on-screen dynamic with Neena Gupta's character as the grandmother highlighting the film's compelling narrative. Neena suggested a young couple, played by Angad and Mrunal, go on a 'test drive' for sexual compatibility.

Lust Stories 2 is an anthology of four stories directed by ace directors Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R Balki, and Sujoy Ghosh. The cast also includes Kajol, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome, Amruta Subhash, Neena Gupta, and Kumud Mishra. Lust Stories 2 is streaming on Netflix from June 29. (ANI)