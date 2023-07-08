Mumbai: It's lights, camera and action time for Shraddha Kapoor. Shraddha is all set to start shooting for Stree 2, which also stars RajKummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana. On Saturday, she was spotted at the Mumbai Airport before taking a flight to Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh.

The actor exuded elegance and comfort in a simple yet stylish salwaar suit as she jetted off to Madhya Pradesh for Stree 2 shoot. Shraddha was also seen clicking pictures with fans at the airport. The actor later took to Instagram Stories to share a video en route to Chanderi by road. Sharing a short video clip, Shraddha wrote, "Andheri se Chanderi."

Makers of the upcoming horror comedy film officially announced their film at a grand event in Mumbai in April where the team enacted a skit to announce the release date of the horror comedy sequel. Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee also feature in the film.

Shraddha Kapoor reaches Madhya Pradesh for Stree 2 shoot

The Stree 2 cast recently met for the script reading sessions. The team revealed that Stree 2 will be released in August 2024. Helmed by Amar Kaushik Stree was released in the year 2018 and was declared a blockbuster hit. Rajkummar and Aparshakti also had a cameo in Varun Dhawan's horror comedy film Bhediya which was released in November last year. The makers of Bhediya also announced the sequel of the film. At the gala, Varun unveiled the logo of Bhediya 2 and even made a wolf sound, expressing his excitement. (With agency inputs)

