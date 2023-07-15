Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ananya Panday is often seen gathered around by her fans, who try to take selfies with her. The actor was recently spotted in Mumbai where a fan tried to get close to her in order to take a picture. Her security then pushed the fan away, but Ananya noticed that and asked him to take a picture. Although the incident happened a few months ago, the video has recently resurfaced online.

In the video, Ananya could be seen posing for selfies with a handful of fans. However, the situation changed after a person approached her from behind and got, too, close to the actor. Upon observing this, Ananya's security told the man to move away from there and forcibly pushed him away. But, Ananya quickly responded and asked the fan to take the selfie from a distance.

A few online users sided with the fan while criticising the bodyguard for his seemingly violent action. Other users, though, saw that the fan had gotten, too, close to Ananya and lauded the security for taking swift action. Reacting to the video, a netizen commented, "Yeh bodyguard kuch jyadai charbi hain." Another commented, "Bohot insult kardi bodyguard ne bichara." One more wrote, "Salute to the security guard. He protected her."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ananya Panday is all set for the release of her forthcoming movie Dream Girl 2. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the movie also features Ayushmann Khurrana, Paresh Rawal and Annu Kapoor in significant roles. She will also appear in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi.