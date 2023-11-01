ANANYA PANDAY TURNS CELEBRATES HALLOWEEN IN THE MALDIVES AS SHE ENJOYS HER BIRTHDAY HOLIDAY WITH RUMOURED BEAU ADITYA ROY KAPUR

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, who jetted off to the Maldives to celebrate her 25th birthday, is having a gala time there. The actor is rumored to be accompanied by her alleged boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur. Following a delightful birthday celebration amidst the ocean, Ananya has now revealed a glimpse of her Halloween festivities.

On Wednesday, Ananya took to her Instagram handle and treated her followers to a photo dump from her spooky celebrations last night. The Dream Girl 2 actor can be seen wearing a white tank top and shorts topped off with a witch hat. She posted a string of close-up shots captured on a beach in the Maldives, along with images showcasing the mesmerizing illuminated view and the starry sky. She captioned her post as, "A witch on a beach, special special halloweeeeeeen."

Her Halloween images received an abundance of love from fans in the comments section. One fan wrote, "So beautiful so elegant just looking like a WOOOOWW happy Halloween." Others praised her charm and extended their Halloween greetings. Ananya's mother, Bhavana Pandey, also joined in, showcasing her affection by leaving red heart emojis in the comment section.