ANANYA PANDAY SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI ADARSH GOURAV ADD GLAM TO KHO GAYE HUM KAHAN SUCCESS BASH

Hyderabad: Kho Gaye Hum Kahan marks the directorial debut of Arjun Varain Singh. The film, which chronicles the story of three friends navigating through life, friendship, and love in the age of social media, was released last month. As it was highly appreciated by the audience, the makers held a success party on Tuesday.

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav worked together for the first time in the coming-of-age film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The film was released on Netflix over three weeks ago. Critics and fans have given the film positive reviews, propelling it to the top of the streaming rankings. To honour its triumph, a gala was held in Mumbai, attended by the top B-town actors, producers, and others involved.

Ananya, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh came in their best fashion looks as they posed for the paparazzi outside the party venue's entrance gate. The actress came to the gala dressed in a black-striped mini-dress. She posed for the camera in high heels, minimal makeup, and open hair, looking astounding.

The Gully Boy star looked dashing in a black t-shirt that he wore with trousers and boots. He topped it off with an army green jacket. Adarsh Gourav, on the other hand, wore a blue shirt with black trousers and trainers. After catching up with each other, the crew came out to pose for the cameras.