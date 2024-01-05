Hyderabad: Following their New Year celebrations in London, the rumoured lovebirds, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday, have returned home. Even though their vacation has concluded, the images from their trip continue to surge on social media. Upon her return from this romantic escapade, Ananya took to social media to share a series of photos from her New Year holiday. Ananya's latest photo dump, however, is sans her pictures with Aditya.

On Friday, Ananya took to Instagram to share a motely of images from her New Year getaway. Her album featured a mix of playful moments, touristy snapshots, and delectable culinary delights. However, the initial images in her album attracted attention, displaying her touching a bell with the phrase "Please ring bell for attention" inscribed on the wall.

Accompanying the images on Instagram, Ananya's caption reads, "Happpy new year!!!! 🕺🏻🕺🏻 I know I’m slightly late but like Ahana said at the end of ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ - it was time for a reboot and a couple of resolutions 😁 every year we try to change ourselves but this year I hope you can be completely yourself ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."