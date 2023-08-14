ANANYA PANDAY INVITES TROLL AFTER VIDEO FROM DREAM GIRL 2 PROMOTIONS WITH AYUSHMANN KHURRANA AND MANJOT SINGH GOES VIRAL

Hyderabad: Ananya Panday has been making headlines for her next film Dream Girl 2 opposite Ayuishmann Khurrana. Ananya and Ayushmann have been busy promoting the sequel to the 2019 smash love comedy Dream Girl. A video of them from a promotional photo session went viral on Reddit on Sunday, inviting trolls for Ananya.

Ananya was seen walking away from Ayushmann and Dream Girl 2 co-star Manjot Singh during the photo op in the viral video because she couldn't keep her eyes open owing to dusty winds blowing. However, the video divided Reddit, with some users claiming that Ananya did not want to stand next to Manjot.

"That was so awkward," one user commented. Another one wrote: "It's great that Ayushman stood by him. After that very public insult, the tiny gesture of wrapping his hand around him like a pal must have felt good." Another person commented, "Love Ayushmann for handling it so well."

Some, however, backed Ananya, claiming that the video was blown out of proportion. "There was too much air and she wasn't wearing glasses, she came back with glasses and posed for the camera alone... relax," one user said. "This needs to be upvoted, I'm a certified nepo kid hater but I really didn't think Ananya would leave because she had to stand next to him, someone she has worked with for months," another responded. "I don't think so," a third user said, adding, "she spoke something to him before departing. Perhaps she felt uncomfortable for some other reason. It appears that the weather was troubling her."

Dream Girl 2 is the follow-up to the critically acclaimed flick Dream Girl, which was released in 2019. The first installment was a box-office success. Raaj Shaandilyaa directed the film, which was produced by Ektaa R Kapoor. The film will debut in theatres on August 25.

