Hyderabad: Ananya Panday stole the show in a golden gown for designer Rimzim Dadu at India Couture Week 2023. Ananya Panday swayed down the runway in a molten gold mesh and lace bralette and skirt for the couturier. Rimzim Dadu's latest couture collection takes the wearer on an enthralling trip that transcends consciousness, embracing the enigmatic spirit of water.

After turning showstopper, golden girl Ananya said, " Surprisingly, I felt very comfortable walking in this. It almost looks like molten lava gold. I'm normally concerned about walking the ramp, but I walked wonderfully in Rimzim Dadu's piece."

Panday's fashion choices frequently reflect a blend of contemporary trends and young charm, and she is known for her playful and modern attitude, with a fondness for experimenting with vivid colours and colourful patterns. The dress and colour complimented the actor's physique and complexion and gold looked stunning on her.

talking about Panday's striking golden dress, Dadu said: "I feel gold looks stunning on her. She has a beach sunset glow on her right now, and gold looks wonderful on her. I love structured clothing, and this silhouette looks great on her." The collection embodies the endless variety of ocean tides, shifting from rigidity to rhythmic flow and shape to motion.

On the work front, Ananya will next be seen in filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime thriller flick. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, as well as the comedy flick Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. This is her first time working with Ayushmann. The Gehraiyaan actor will also make her web series debut with Call me bae on Amazon Prime Video.

