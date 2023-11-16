ANANYA PANDAY DROPS UNSEEN PHOTO OF RUMOURED BAE ADITYA ROY KAPOOR ON HIS 38TH BIRTHDAY

Hyderabad: The rumoured romantic involvement between Bollywood actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday has created a lot of buzz since they were first spotted together last year. Their presence together at various events and occasions always attracts attention. Today, on the actor's 38th birthday, Ananya Panday took to her social media account to express her love-filled wishes.

Taking to Instagram Story on Thursday, November 16, Ananya Panday shared an unseen picture of her rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur and wished him a happy 38th birthday. Sharing the picture of him, she wrote, "Happy birthday AD @adityaroykapur," accompanied by a rollercoaster emoji and a heart emoji.

Recently, Ananya appeared on the third episode of Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee with Karan Season 8, alongside actor Sara Ali Khan. During the episode, the director-host Karan questioned Ananya about her relationship with Aditya, stating, "Denying your relationships, isn't that a bit last season?", to which Ananya responded, "I don't think it's last season, I believe it's forever. You should... I'm not saying you should deny your relationships or accept them. You should do what works for you, and I think some things are private and special, and it should be kept that way."

Karan then inquired whether she and Aditya were in the friend zone or if their connection was more than that. To this, the Dream Girl 2 actor said, "Pyaar dosti hai," and added, "Best friends, we are really good friends." Earlier this month, Ananya and Aditya flew to the Maldives together to celebrate the former's 25th birthday, making headlines once again.