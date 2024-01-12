ANANYA PANDAY CHANNELS HER OLD WORLD CHARM IN BLUE AS SHE PARTIES WITH RUMORED BEAU ADITYA ROY

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, who is currently basking in the success of her recently released Netflix film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, shared a few pictures of herself, having a great time partying together with her industry buddies. Other pictures from the party that surfaced online feature Aditya Roy Kapur, Suhana Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Shanaya Kapoor, among others.

Ananya Panday's Instagram Story

For the bash, the rumoured couple Ananya and Aditya twinned in blue. Ananya chose a shimmery blue dress, complemented by a matching hairband, exuding an air of old-world glam. Aditya, on the other hand, sported a shirt featuring different shades of blue, that he paired with white pants. While Suhana dazzled in a white floral ensemble, Shanaya captured attention in a chocolate-hued short dress. Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi was seen in a black ensemble.

Ananya Panday's Instagram Story

In the Netflix film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Ananya Panday shared the screen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Helmed by debutant filmmaker Arjun Varain Singh, the flick is set amidst the vibrant backdrop of Mumbai. This coming-of-age narrative expertly portrays the relatable journey of best friends as they navigate the intricacies of ambitions, relationships, and emotions in a world heavily influenced by social media validation.