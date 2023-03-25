Hyderabad: Actor Ananya Panday couldn't help but blush when Aditya Roy Kapur, her rumoured boyfriend's name was mentioned by the paparazzi at an award show. Aditya and Ananya are said to be dating each other for a while. They have been spotted together on a few occasions last year and since then the rumours about their relationship spread. They duo recently walked the runway at a grand fashion week event.

Talking about the fashion week event, the paparazzi showered her with compliments and her chemistry with Aditya. In a video posted by a paparazzi account on Instagram, a cameraperson could be heard saying, "Aapka ramp walk acha tha (Your ramp walk was good)," adding, "Aap dono ek saath ache dikhte hai (You two look good together)." To this, Ananya could be seen smiling and blushing.

Dating rumours about Aditya and Ananya began to circulate after Karan Johar teased Ananya in his chat show Koffee With Karan 7. Last year, he had even hinted that something is brewing between the two. Both actors frequently appear in each other's company at Bollywood events. They were also spotted together at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party last year. The rumoured couple recently stole the show for Manish Malhotra at Lakme Fashion Week. However, there was no confirmation of their relationship from either side.

On the professional front, Aditya will be seen portraying a double role in Vardhan Ketkar's upcoming film Gumraah. The movie is a remake of the Tamil film Thadam released in 2019. While Ananya was last seen in Puri Jagannadh's action-drama Liger, alongside Vijay Deverakonda. She will next appear in Raaj Shaandilyaa's romantic comedy-drama Dream Girl 2, scheduled to be released on July 7 this year.