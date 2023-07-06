AMRUTA SUBHASH RECOUNTS SHOOTING SEX SCENE WITH ANURAG KASHYAP IN SACRED GAMES 2 SAYS HE ASKED WHAT ARE YOUR PERIOD DATES

Hyderabad: Amruta Subhash, an actor who most recently appeared in Lust Stories 2 and Konkona Sen Sharma's The Mirror, talked about shooting intimate scenes on camera and whether or not male and female filmmakers approach on such scenes differ. Amruta recounted working on her first sex scene with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, describing how compassionate he was during the entire process.

Amruta recounted that during the filming of Sacred Games 2, he called his directorial team and inquired about Amruta's period dates in order to set the time for the shooting of her sex scenes when she felt comfortable. "I did my first sex scene with Anurag in Sacred Games 2," she admitted.

"Being a lady or a guy was beyond debate. He was quite understanding. He dialled the management group and asked them not to schedule the sex scenes around my period dates because he was the one who asked me that question. He questioned, "You'll do it during your periods?"

Amruta argued that one's gender shouldn't determine how sensitive they are and said, "This is beyond being a guy or female. He was really considerate. In the second season of Sacred Games, Amruta played a RAW agent who turned Ganesh Gaitonde, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, into a spy for the intelligence service.

The Mirror, which Konkona directed, featured Amruta and Tillotama Shome in the lead roles. Amruta, however, claimed that she was unable to comprehend her role during the narration. "Sometimes it is best not to fully understand your characters," she remarked.

