AMITABH BACHCHANS HILARIOUS RESPONSE TO LOSING TWITTER BLUE TICK HAS INTERNET ROFL

Mumbai On Thursday the microblogging platform Twitter modified its blue tick verification policy Blue ticks were eliminated as a result of the new policy from numerous wellknown accounts A number of Btown celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt among others have lost their verified blue ticks on their Twitter accounts as they failed to pay for the serviceReacting to losing the blue badge Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and shared a post in Hindi which read ए twitter भइया सुन रहे हैं अब तो पैसा भी भर दिये हैं हम तो उ जो नील कमल ✔️ होत है ना हमार नाम के आगे उ तो वापस लगाय दें भैया ताकि लोग जान जायें की हम ही हैं Amitabh Bachchan हाथ तो जोड़ लिये रहे हम । अब का गोड़वा 👣जोड़े पड़ी का Hey Twitter borther Are you listening Now I have paid the moneyso that blue tick that is infornt of my name restore it again so that people know that it is meAmitabh Bachchan I have already folded my hands now do I need to touch your feetThe tweet went viral on the microblogging site and users responded with amusing comments One user wrote Blue Tick is the fruit of patience Another person added Wait for 3 4 days Elon Musk is a foreigner who never pays attention to anyone Mr Bachchan You ll have to wait a few days said a third userThe blue tick was initially used to protect famous people from impersonation and combat false information In order to make it easier for users to tell which accounts of public interest on Twitter are legitimate and which are fake or parody accounts Twitter first introduced the blue tick mark system in 2009 Previously Twitter didn t charge for verification Within two weeks of the acquisition of the company last year Musk introduced Twitter Blue which included the checkmark badge as one of the deluxe benefits