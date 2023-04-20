AMITABH BACHCHANS GRANDDAUGHTER MOVES DELHI HC AGAINST YOUTUBE CHANNELS OVER FAKE REPORTING

Hyderabad Aaradhya Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan s granddaughter has filed a complaint with the Delhi High Court against a YouTube tabloid for spreading false information about her health Aaradhya the 11yearold daughter of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan has requested an injunction against such media coverage of her as she is a minor On April 20 a Delhi High Court bench will hear the caseTen organisations have been urged to delist and deactivate all videos about Big B s granddaughter according to the petition she filed The case now includes Google LLC and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Grievance Cell as parties The Bachchan family has not as of yet released a statement on this issueRecently Aaradhya and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the illustrious opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center NMACC Aishwarya was seen wearing allblack clothing while Aaradhya was dressed in a traditional white outfit Aaradhya is presently a sixthgrader at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in MumbaiBeing associated with the Bachchan family has its own set of disadvantages Trolls have frequently targeted Aaradhya Bachchan for a variety of reasons Reacting to trolls an enraged Abhishek gave it back to people who frequently harass his daughter during Bob Biswas promotions In response to the criticism that Aaradhya has received online the Bunty aur Babli actor said It s completely unacceptable and something that I will not tolerate Since I m wellknown that s okay however my daughter is offlimits Comments on my daughter are not permitted Come talk to me if you have anything to say rather than hide behind the screen and troll Also read As Aaradhya Bachchan turns 11 mommy Aishwarya Rai wishes love of her life with adorable picture