Amitabh Bachchan's first look poster from Kalki 2898 AD out on 81st birthday
Published: 5 minutes ago
Hyderabad: To mark the occasion of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, the makes of his upcoming sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD co-unveiled his first look poster from the film. Helmed by Nad Ashwin, the mega-budgeted film will feature Big B alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.
"It's an honor to be part of your journey and witness your greatness. Happy Birthday @amitabhbachchan sir 🙏- Team #Kalki2898AD," reads the caption alongside Big B's first look from Kalki.
