Hyderabad: Bollywood Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his birthday with his immediate family members Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan, as well as Abhishek Bachchan via video chat on Wednesday. Today marks the 81st birthday of the Bollywood megastar. The 'Shahenshah of Bollywood' marked the occasion with a meet-and-greet with fans outside his Mumbai home at midnight.

While paparazzi accounts shared peeks of the festivities, Big B's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda tweeted an inside photo from the actor's midnight birthday party. Navya is pictured with her grandfather, grandmother Jaya Bachchan, cousin Aaradhya Bachchan, and brother Agastya Nanda. "Happy birthday, Nana," Navya wrote, adding a heart emoji. Navya also posted a photo of herself with the legendary actor.

Shweta Bachchan also took to Instagram to post a snapshot of herself with Amitabh Bachchan. Shweta shared a collage with the Sholay actor giving him a warm hug. "Happy 81st Papa💓 Big shoes ( and hugs ) no one can ever manage to fill 🤗," Shweta wrote alongside the photo.

Shweta wore a black outfit while Big B was dressed in a graphic blazer and black trousers. Meanwhile, Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh's granddaughter, also took to Instagram to wish her nana a happy 81st birthday. She posted a photo of herself, Amitabh, her cousin and Aishwarya- Abhishek's daughter Aaradhya, Jaya, and her brother Agastya.

Navya captioned the photo, "Happy Birthday Nana." She also posted a selfie with Big B in another Instagram Story. Meanwhile, Amitabh was most recently featured in the family comedy Uunchai, opposite Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra, and Boman Irani. The film, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, garnered positive response from the public.