Hyderabad: Filmmaker Prerna Arora best known for films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Pad Man, Kedarnath, and Pari, is currently planning to make a biopic of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The producer is aiming to rope in megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the movie as she thinks he is the right fit to portray Narendra Modi on screen.

Prerana in a recent interview with a webloid stated that she wants to make a biopic on the Prime Minister of India since he is the most dynamic, handsome, and competent man in India and she cannot think of a greater hero than Modiji. When asked who will play the titular role in the biopic, Prerna told a webloid, "The only actor who fits the bill is Mr Amitabh Bachchan." She said Big B would be the ideal choice to play Modi in the biopic because no one else could match his stature. Prerna, however, did not divulge much on whether the team has pitched the film to Big B or if he has greenlit the project.

When asked if she is a fan of Modiji, she said, "Who is not a fan?" Prerna emphasized that the biopic will cover various facets of Narendra Modi's life after he was elected as Prime Minister, from his vigorous pursuit of foreign policy to his role in promoting economic development, to his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and the distribution of vaccines.

There has already been a biopic on PM Narendra Modi, in which Vivek Oberoi played the titular role. When pointed out about the 2019 film, Prerna said that she has not seen the Vivek Oberoi-starring biopic but promises that her film will do full justice to the man's greatness.