AMITABH BACHCHAN THANKS FANS FOR BIRTHDAY WISHES SAYS THIS LOVE AND AFFECTION IS BEYOND ANY EFFORT TO REPAY IT

Hyderabad: Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, who turned a year older on October 11, is no less than a divine being to his fans. On the occasion of his special day, fans gathered at the gates of his Mumbai house Jalsa, with cakes and gifts for the actor. Big B greeted them while beaming widely, and folded his hands in gratitude for the well wishes. Now, on Thursday, Amitabh dropped a sweet post thanking his fans and well-wishers for their birthday wishes.

Taking to Instagram, the 81-year-old megastar shared a collage and thanked his fans and well-wishers for their love and admiration. The actor said he was blessed and filled with unending gratitude for the love and support he received from his fans, saying it would be impossible to repay them. Along with the collage, Amitabh wrote in the caption, "This love and affection is beyond any effort to repay it .. blessed and filled with unending gratitude.(sic)"

The collage shows his fans lined up in large numbers outside his residence with a long banner that read, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHRI. AMITABH BACHCHAN SIR." In the picture, Amitabh can be seen in a traditional outfit as he stands on a platform with folded hands. The picture also shows several people capturing the moment on their mobile phones.