Mumbai Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his inimitable style to thank Twitter chief Elon Musk for restoring the blue checkmark on his social media handle The Muskowned social media platform had earlier removed blue ticks from legacy accounts which had not purchased its paid Blue service and several celebrities including Bachchan Sachin Tendulkar Virat Kohli and others had lost their blue ticks Tu cheez badi hai musk musk posted the superstar on Friday writing in Hindi using an eastern Uttar Pradesh dialect after the trademark blue verification badge was back on the megastar s Twitter Big B interchanged the lyrics of the song Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast from the 1994 film Mohra to thank big brother Musk Hey Musk brother We thank you very much Blue Lotus blue tick is added in front of my name Now what do I tell you brother I feel like singing a song Will you like to listen Ok listen Tu cheez badi hai musk musk tu chiz badi hai musk Bachchan had earlier taken to the social media platform to return his blue tick which he referred to as the neel kamal Also read Why did top celebs like Rajinikanth Kamal Haasan Ram Charan lose their blue tick on TwitterThe Piku actor also folded his hands he used an emoticon urging for the return of his verification badge The megastar claimed that he had already paid for the services Twitter had earlier announced the implementation of paid subscription service which charges USD 8 for blue verification badge on the microblogging site Those who didn t pay up or buy the service in time lost the blue checkmark on their handlesThis creativity by the Bollywood legend left his fans in splits The blue tick served as a way of protecting wellknown individuals from impersonation and tackling false information On April 1st we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue Twitter said in a post in MarchTwitter first introduced the blue check mark system in 2009 to help users identify that celebrities politicians companies and brands news organizations and other accounts of public interest were genuine and not impostors or parody accounts The company didn t previously charge for verification Musk launched Twitter Blue with the checkmark badge as one of the premium perks within two weeks of the company s takeover last year With agency inputs