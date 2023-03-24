Hyderabad: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who suffered a rib injury in an accident on the sets of Project K, provided a health update on Thursday night. The 80-year-old actor said he has already started working again. Big B took to his blog on Tumblr where he said there must be a desire and effort to mend despite the inconvenience of the damaged body. He appreciated his family and well-wishers for their love and care.

The actor also said that he was still receiving treatment for his rib injury and had not yet totally recovered. "Work schedules have been done and the charts start filling up again .. to the joy of the 'moi' .. for there is no better pastime than work ..Yes the rib and toe are in a state of revolt .. but revolts must be tendered with and a solution to be found .. and find we must .. we no, I," he continued.

Amitabh recently shared that the injury occurred in Hyderabad while he was filming his upcoming movie, Project K. The Uunchai actor said in his blog that he has broken his rib cartilage and that he is currently taking rest at his Mumbai residence. He got injured during an action sequence of the film. Unluckily, he sustained a muscle tear in his right rib cage.

Project K, directed by Nag Ashwin, is a bilingual film simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu languages across numerous locations. In the movie, Deepika Padukone and Prabhash are playing the lead roles. In addition, he will also appear in Ribhu Dasgupta's upcoming courtroom drama movie Section 84. (Agency inputs)