Hyderabad: Amitabh Bachchan's latest Instagram post reveals that he misses the fun and frolic on the ramp. The senior Bachchan posted a throwback photo of himself from the ramp early on Monday. In the frame, Amitabh was wearing a black kurta-pajama with white embroidery designed on the kurta. The celebrity completed his look with white shoes and a black shade.

Sharing the picture, the superstar in the caption thanked all his fans and well-wishers for all the prayers for his recovery. He hopes to be back on the ramp soon. As soon as he posted the picture, his fans flocked to the comment section with encouraging comments. A fan wrote, "Long live the one and only legend." "You inspire millions and they pray for you to inspire them more with your resilience," wrote another.

Amitabh, in his blog, stated that he broke his rib cartilage and had a muscle rupture in his right rib cage while filming an action scene for the movie Project K in Hyderabad. Following the incident, the shoot was canceled and postponed. The actor received his initial treatment at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad before being flown to Mumbai.

The actor went on to say that it will take a few more weeks to recover completely since he has been recommended strapping and to take rest. "Strapping has been done and rest been advocated .. yes painful .. on movement and breathing .. some medication is on also for pain," the actor said. Since then, Amitabh has been keeping his fans updated on the status of his health via his tweets and blogs. The news of his recovery will undoubtedly make his followers happy.