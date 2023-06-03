AMITABH BACHCHAN JAYA BACHCHAN CLOCK THEIR GOLDEN JUBILEE ANNIVERSARY DAUGHTER SHWETA BACHCHAN DROPS PIC

Hyderabad: Veteran actor-couple Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have completed 50 years of their marriage. These two lovers have stayed together through thick and thin and made sure to love one another for 50 years and more. To mark the special occasion, their daughter Shweta Bachchan took to her social media handle on Friday night and dropped a throwback photo of her parents with a heartfelt note.

Sharing the old monochrome picture on Instagram, Shweta wrote, "Happy 50th parents ~ now you're 'Golden' once on being asked what the secret to a long marriage is, my mother answered - love, and I think my fathers was - the wife is always right. That's the long & short of it !!" In the picture, Jaya can be seen wearing a saree as she smiles at her husband. While Amitabh can be seen donning a patterned shirt and trousers.

Netizens flocked to the comment section of the post and congratulated the couple on their 50th anniversary. A fan wrote, "Happy anniversary to them. Mashallah may they have another 50 years together and beyond." Another wrote, "Happy 50th to your mommy and daddy S! God bless." One more fan commented, "That’s one hot couple! Blessed!!!!" Celebrities including Zoya Akhtar, Chunky Panday, and Apoorva Mehta among others have also wished them on their special day.

On the work front, Amitabh will next be seen in Nag Ashwin's Project K, which also features Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, for fans to enjoy. He will also appear in the upcoming courtroom drama film Section 84. On the other hand, Jaya will appear in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. The movie also stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh in key roles. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.