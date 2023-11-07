Hyderabad: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan utilized his blogging platform to address the matter of his 'bandaged hand', a notable observation made by his enthusiastic fans over the past few days. Although he did not provide specific details regarding the injury, he expressed apologies to his fans for the 'delayed writings'. Additionally, he revealed how he is filming for Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 with a bandaged hand.

In his blog, the veteran actor shared that he would make up for the delayed writings once his hand is fully recovered. He wrote, "There is a serious problem in the delyed writings and the reason is the bandaged right hand .. so messages and Blog suffer .. I need to be excused please .. But i shall make up for it .. as the hand heals .. Love."

A few days ago on November 1, Big B posted visuals of himself with his bandaged hand during the filming of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. The actor stated that people consistently inquired about the bandage, to which he responded that it symbolizes the love bestowed upon him 'wrapped around my wrist'. Furthermore, the actor shared how the audience in the studio radiates an immense palpable affection whenever he meets them.

Amitabh proceeded to commend the studio audience for their unwavering patience and support. He said that he approaches each member of the audience with individual attention, as they truly deserve it. "They sit attentively for hours during the recording of the episode; this is the least one can do," the actor wrote.

The legendary actor was last seen in Ganapath, with his upcoming project, Kalki 2898 AD, already in the pipeline. This futuristic action drama features acclaimed actors Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan.