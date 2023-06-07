AMITABH BACHCHAN DROPS PIC REVEALS WHY HE GREETS FANS BARE FEET

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan never lets his enthusiasm or sense of humour dampen. On Tuesday, Big B took to his social media handle and shared a picture of his Sunday ritual of greeting his fans stationed outside his bungalow Jalsa.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor wrote in the caption, "... they ask me somewhat contentiously .. 'who goes out to meet fans bare feet'? I tell them: 'I do .. you go to the temple bare feet .. my well-wishers on Sunday are my temple' !! 'You got a problem with that !!!'." In the picture, the actor can be seen dressed in a white kurta set that he paired with a blue and red jacket. Amitabh can be seen pointing towards the crowd in the image.

As soon as he shared the picture, Amitabh's post tickled fans and colleagues' curiosity in no time. A social media user wrote, "Legend and thoughts..soooo inspirational." Another user commented, "Sir This makes you what you are today Lots of Love and Respect (with a red heart emoji)." One more user commented, "Best actor in the world!" The actor posted the image without taking any specific name of who asked him this. But the actor's words surely manifest his love for his fans.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Amitabh will be seen alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in Project K. Directed by Nag Ashwin, Project K is a bilingual movie shot simultaneously in two languages - Hindi and Telugu across various locations. Big B will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's next courtroom drama film Section 84. (With agency inputs)