AMITABH BACHCHAN BUYS PLOT NEAR RAM TEMPLE IN AYODHYA DEETS INSIDE

Hyderabad: Mega-star Amitabh Bachchan has purchased approximately 930 square metres (10,000 square feet) of land in Ayodhya, only days before the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram Temple, which is slated for consecration on January 22, officials revealed on Monday. The Bollywood legend purchased the site in the holy pilgrim town for Rs 14.50 crore as part of The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) Mumbai's future programme to create residences in what is known as the 'Global Spiritual Capital'.

The property is just 15 minutes from the Lord Ram Temple and 30 minutes from the new Shri Ram International Airport. The HoABL is developing the 7-star-rated 51-acre mixed-use upscale complex known as 'The Sarayu' along the Sarayu River, according to a business representative. "I am excited to embark on this journey with The House of Abhinandan Lodha for The Sarayu in Ayodhya, a city that has a special place in my heart. The ageless spirituality and cultural richness of Ayodhya have created an emotional bond that crosses geographical bounds," added Bachchan, 81.

"This is the beginning of a heartfelt journey into the soul of Ayodhya, where tradition and modernity coexist harmoniously, weaving an emotional tapestry that deeply resonates with me. I am excited to build my home in the world's spiritual capital," said Bachchan, who was born and educated in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad) and has family roots in Uttar Pradesh.