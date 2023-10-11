AMITABH BACHCHAN BIRTHDAY SPECIAL EVEN AT 81 BIG B HAS NO PLANS TO SLOW DOWN

Hyderabad: Amitabh Bachchan is without a doubt one of Bollywood's biggest stars. His acting abilities, commanding screen presence, towering personality have elevated him to legendary status. Big B still reigns in an industry where actors don't receive many roles after a certain age. Even at this age, the actor has a promising lineup of films. As the legendary actor celebrates his 81st birthday, here's a look at his upcoming movies.

Ganapath

Ganapath, directed by Vikas Bahl and starring Tiger Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kriti Sanon, is all set to hit the theatres on October 20. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada around the world. Amitabh plays Tiger Shroff's guru (master) in the film, which is set in a dystopian world.

Project K (Kalki 2898 AD)

It is a dystopian-themed upcoming Indian epic science fiction film written and directed by Nag Ashwin. Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani are among the cast members. The film has been made on a budget of Rs 600 crore, making it the most expensive Indian film ever made.

Thalaiva 170

Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, two stalwarts of Indian film, are poised to join on the big screen once more. The two will reunite in the upcoming film Thalaivar 170, more than 32 years after they last did Hum, Andhaa Kaanoon, and Geraftaar.

Section 84

Big B is slated to appear in Section 84, a film directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, with whom he previously cooperated on Te3n. Reliance Entertainment will co-produce the film.

Bachchan has appeared in over 200 Indian films during the course of his five-decade career and has received numerous honours. Bachchan has received the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan awards, in addition to sixteen Filmfare Awards. The Bollywood Shehensha has even received the highest civilian distinction bestowed by the French government, Knight of the Legion of Honour.