AMITABH BACHCHAN BIDS ADIEU TO KBC 15 LOOK BACK ON HIS 2 DECADE LONG TV JOURNEY

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan bid adieu to his long-running show Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 as a host. The actor invited prominent guests Vidya Balan, Sharmila Tagore, and Sara Ali Khan for the season finale episode of KBC 15. All of the guests on the show had some hilarious stories to tell Big B.

While Vidya Balan discussed how the megastar influenced her childhood, Sara Ali Khan involved him in a knock-knock joke, and Sharmila Tagore revealed the nickname Jaya Bachchan gave her. As the episode came to a close, the megastar also received a special greeting from the Kaun Banega Crorepati team.

"Namaste Amitji, main KBC ka manch hu," said the voice-over, adding that a relationship was formed 23 years ago between the show, him and India's audience. The bond has been unbreakable, and the team wanted to express their gratitude from the bottom of their hearts. Amitabh Bachchan got teary-eyed as a video of some of his most memorable moments is played.

"We haven't seen God, but we have seen God's favourite child," says an audience member. Big B sobs as he watches the footage and adds, "Today's game ends here, this is the last day. Devi and Sajjano, hum jaa rahe and kal se yeh manch nahi sajega" (Ladies and gentlemen, I am leaving. This stage won't be lit up from tomorrow).

Amitabh Bachchan's shift to TV

The host Amitabh Bachchan's career has been nothing short of remarkable. The megastar took over as the quizmaster for the Indian version of the reality show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? in 2000 and has since become synonymous with the show. Bachchan's journey as the presenter of KBC served as a comeback for him at a time when he was facing flops at the box office.

Amitabh's choice to enter the television industry was viewed with cynicism at first, but his magnetism and the concept of KBC proved to be a winning combination. His arrival on television marked a dramatic shift in the industry, as his towering stature and baritone voice lent a touch of grandeur and made people turn to television. The decision to have a Bollywood legend host the show was a game changer, transforming it into a cultural sensation. Aside from the entertainment value, Bachchan's affable encouragement and support for participants from varied backgrounds struck a chord with viewers, instilling a sense of inclusion.

Shahenshah's influence

His renowned catchphrase, "Lock kiya jaye?" became a household word, symbolising the show's intense moments. The "Hot Seat" became a symbol of hopes and dreams. The show also tackled a variety of societal issues, with Bachchan using his stature to promote education, health awareness, and philanthropy. His influence on KBC extended beyond the studio walls. The success of the show became a tool in altering the Indian television landscape, as it set new norms for viewership and TRP ratings. Its popularity spread not only to metropolitan areas, but also to rural India, breaking down boundaries and making television quiz shows more accessible to a wider range of viewers.

KBC's history

The inaugural season aired on Star Plus in July 2000, with Harshvardhan Navathe taking home the first top prize of Rs 1 lakh. After a four-year hiatus, the show was renamed Kaun Banega Crorepati Dwitiya, which aired in August 2005. The top reward was upped to Rs 2 crore during this season. After Big B became ill in 2006, Star Plus abruptly ended it.

Shah Rukh Khan takes the charge

The third season, which debuted in 2007, had Shah Rukh Khan as the host, although the show's ratings suffered as a result of the change of presenter. SRK clearly couldn't compete with Big B's charisma. Bachchan returned to the sets of KBC in 2010, and his presence since then has been fascinating with the association changing the television landscape.

Amitabh Bachchan's standout features

Amitabh's ability to mix comedy in intense situations was a standout feature of his hosting approach. He displayed a dynamic variety that resonated with viewers, whether he was sharing experiences from his own life or playfully taunting candidates.

KBC 15 last episode

The final episode of the 15th season aired on Sony on December 29. The most recent episode starred contestants Avinash Bharti and Sheela Devi. The finals also featured celebrities Vidya Balan, Sharmila Tagore, and Sara Ali Khan. Amitabh was overcome with nostalgia during the last episode after a participant on the show disclosed that he had been in the same college dorm room as him.