Hyderabad: The Bachchan family is the quintessential Bollywood family that is always spotted together to show support for each other's endeavours. The entire Bachchan family, barring Jaya Bachchan, was in attendance at Mumbai's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium on Saturday night. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan were present at the Kabaddi match held in Mumbai.

They had come to cheer for the Jaipur Pink Panthers, led by Abhishek Bachchan. The squad, who were already the defending champions, defeated U Mumbai 41–31 on Saturday in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 encounter. Star Sports released a video of Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aaradhya cheering for the squad with all of their excitement.

The Bachchan family wore Jaipur Pink Panthers shirts and were seated in the stands next to Abhishek. Jaipur Pink Panthers had an intense match against U Mumba. As JPP defeated the opposition, they could be seen rising from their seats to applaud. For the unversed, Abhishek and Bunty Walia co-own the Jaipur Pink Panthers. In 2014, the club began competing in the Pro Kabaddi League.

In an interview, Abhishek talked candidly about making investments in the team. "We had no idea how to create and manage a team, how much it costs to operate one, or anything else. It was like a shot in the dark."