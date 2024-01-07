Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya come together to support Abhishek's Kabaddi team
Published: 3 hours ago
Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya come together to support Abhishek's Kabaddi team
Published: 3 hours ago
Hyderabad: The Bachchan family is the quintessential Bollywood family that is always spotted together to show support for each other's endeavours. The entire Bachchan family, barring Jaya Bachchan, was in attendance at Mumbai's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium on Saturday night. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan were present at the Kabaddi match held in Mumbai.
They had come to cheer for the Jaipur Pink Panthers, led by Abhishek Bachchan. The squad, who were already the defending champions, defeated U Mumbai 41–31 on Saturday in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 encounter. Star Sports released a video of Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aaradhya cheering for the squad with all of their excitement.
The Bachchan family wore Jaipur Pink Panthers shirts and were seated in the stands next to Abhishek. Jaipur Pink Panthers had an intense match against U Mumba. As JPP defeated the opposition, they could be seen rising from their seats to applaud. For the unversed, Abhishek and Bunty Walia co-own the Jaipur Pink Panthers. In 2014, the club began competing in the Pro Kabaddi League.
In an interview, Abhishek talked candidly about making investments in the team. "We had no idea how to create and manage a team, how much it costs to operate one, or anything else. It was like a shot in the dark."
The year 2023 was very exciting for the Bachchan family. Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh, debuted as the lead in Zoya Akhtar's musical The Archies. The Mumbai grand premiere of the movie drew a packed house, including the Bachchans. Amitabh was also all praise for his granddaughter on social media after seeing Aaradhya perform at her school's annual gala. Together with Aishwarya, Abhishek, and Agastya, the 81-year-old had attended the function at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School.
Read More
- You carry the torch ably ahead: Amitabh Bachchan all praises for grandson Agastya Nanda after The Archies trailer drop
- Amitabh Bachchan bids adieu to KBC 15: Look back on his 2 decade long TV journey
- Amitabh Bachchan turns 81: Aishwarya Rai video calls Abhishek, Shweta and Navya Nanda share inside pics from birthday celebrations